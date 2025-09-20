The stunning black-and-white timber building is older than the English Civil War, Henry VIII or Queen Victoria - and it has certainly stood the test of time.

This month people have been given a rare chance to have a proper look around the historical building, as part of the Heritage Open days programme which has been opening up historic sites across the county.

Now home to Newport Town Council (and the occasional wedding ceremony), the Guildhall has changed shape over the years, since it was first created back in the mists of the 1480s.

Newport's historic Guildhall

Looking at it from the outside the peculiar, off-centre roof gives some hints towards the development of the building, which started with one building before other sections were added on.

While much is known about the building it retains a few secrets and mysteries, including the origin of the name which adorns the front of the Guildhall.

Stunning beams run through the entire building

The beam on the front of the building bears the name 'William Gregari' with the date 1615.

Who was Mr Gregari? An important local official? A celebrated philanthropist?