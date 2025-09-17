Shropshire village's beloved scarecrow 'kidnapped' just days before autumnal festival

This Saturday (September 20) will see the return of the Lilleshall Scarecrow Festival, where residents line the village with a host of straw-filled mannequins in the name of charity.

The annual event, which also features a fete with stalls, entertainment, face-painting and a bouncy castle, raises money for the non-profit, charitable organisation Lilleshall Pre-School.

For the last couple of weeks, two scarecrows have been advertising the event with a large banner off the A518 roundabout near The Red House pub.

Cedric the Scarecrow has been removed from his post, advertising the return of Lilleshall's Scarecrow Festival this weekend

But just days before the big day, the larger of the straw-stuffed men became the target of vandals - and has now disappeared from his post entirely.

On Monday (September 15) organisers say Cedric the scarecrow was damaged, taken down and thrown into a hedge where he was later found before being repaired and placed back on duty the following day.

A spokesperson for the police said Cedric's owner had witnessed the group interferring with the scarecrow. When confronted, the group apparently then became "verbally abusive".

Organisers say Cedric the scarecrow was damaged, taken down and thrown into a hedge, where he was later found, repaired and placed back on duty the following day. Photo: Lilleshall Scarecrow Festival

West Mercia Police added: "The incident is being treated as anti-social behaviour and officers from the local safer neighbourhood team are investigating."



But less than 12 hours later, between 5pm and 8pm on Tuesday, Cedric vanished - and organisers believe him to have been kidnapped.

Appealing for information on social media, the organisers said: "He is unable to put up much of a fight, he is very heavy. He will be sadly missed at the Lilleshall Scarecrow Festival."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact organisers on social media, or to report it to the police using reference number 00492i15092025.

The event, which this year coincides with the pre-school's 50th year, will run from 11am to 4pm on Saturday - with or without Cedric.

Generous donations from local businesses mean this year's prizes include a dinner and overnight stay for two at Telford Hotel and meals at local restaurants, including The Fox and The Red House.

All money raised by the event will go to support the little learners at Lilleshall Pre-School, who are currently enjoying new tables and chairs thanks to funds raised last year.