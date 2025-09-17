Friends of Newport Canal group launched to keep town’s ‘jewel’ shining

The inaugural meeting of the brand new Friends of Newport Canal has taken place this week.

The group of willing volunteers hoping to help keep the towpaths tidy has been formed by Newport Councillor Peter Scott.

Councillor Scott said: "I walk the canal quite often, and regularly I was meeting people who were asking me what could be done to tidy up the area.

"The canal is very popular in Newport, and I've long said our stretch of the canal is the jewel in the town's crown."

Friends of Newport Canal's first meeting, pictured centre, Councillor Peter Scott

'Friends of' groups are community-led voluntary organisations, most often focused on a specific public, open space like a park or green area, formed by local residents who work in partnership with their council to improve, maintain, and promote the area for the benefit of the community.

Shropshire already boasts dozens of 'friends of' groups, including Friends of Apley Woods - a thriving organisation involved in the conservation and protection of the popular local nature reserve in Telford.

On Monday, around 15 volunteers turned up for the group's first work party. The team worked for around two hours, pulling weeds and pruning trees.

"Nowadays, there aren't the budgets in the council for them to maintain things like this day to day - but we are very good at volunteering in Newport," said Councillor Scott.

Friends of Newport Canal's first workparty

"We've now got a great group that can keep the canal looking good in the future."

In addition to maintaining the town's stretch of canal, the group will also monitor the wildlife, as well as the water depth and quality.

The group is meeting again next Sunday, September 21 at 11am from Norbroom Park car park.

Councillor Scott added: "Everyone is welcome to come and join in, we'll never turn anyone away."

Anyone interested in joining Councillor Scott at peter.scott@telford.gov.uk or call or text 07929 377549.