Car flips onto roof after crash near Newport

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews attended after a car ended up on its roof following a collision on the B5062 in Cherrington, near Newport.

The fire service rushed to the scene at around 6.44pm to reports of the collision, mobilising one engine from the Wellington station.

On arrival, emergency services discovered one vehicle which had flipped onto its roof, with no persons trapped.

The crews made the vehicle safe and declared the incident under control by 7.16pm.