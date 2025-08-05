Latest drone photos of new £20m Newport retirement village construction as project enters 'incredibly exciting months'

It's been six months since building excavations began at the site of the new £20m retirement community in Newport.

Eventually, the site - opposite Mere Park Garden Centre - will be made up of 61 apartments and 15 bungalows, which will be available to purchase or rent, along with optional 24-hour on-site care operated by Untold Living.

Pre-manufactured frames and panels have started to be lifted into place. Photo: McPhillips

Pre-manufactured steel frames and panels have been arriving on site throughout July, with the team from McPhillips having started craning them into place.

Using panels and frames made off-site means the main apartment block is set to be completed in just 12 weeks - 40 per cent faster than traditional building methods.

McPhillips contracts manager Carl Ayling said: “It was brilliant to see these components taking shape. The panels started arriving on site in July, marking the beginning of a rapid transformation of the development.”

“August and September will be incredibly exciting months for this project,” added project manager Darren Lewis.

Pre-manufactured frames and panels have started to be lifted into place. Photo: McPhillips

“Visitors passing the site will notice dramatic changes week by week as the buildings take shape. This method means we can build quicker while keeping disruption for local residents to a minimum.”

Work is due to be completed in summer 2026, when the retirement village will be named Sundew Court and handed over to the operator.

Speaking about the project, Newport town councillor Rodney Pitt said: "There is a real shortage of good quality, smaller housing in the town and this development will enable retired older people who are settled in Newport to stay in the town but in much more manageable accommodation.

"I see this being a huge benefit to people locally.”