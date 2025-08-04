Newport food share scheme that has 'helped thousands' nominated for award

The team at Newport Food Save & Share collect surplus stock from a range of organisations and distribute to local people to avoid wastage and help those who are struggling to pay their shopping bills.

The scheme, which operates out of the Royal British Legion in Audley Road, has been running since 2021 and has provided food for thousands of people in the area since its inception.

Some fresh chicken from the local supplier

Soo Sherratt, one of the volunteers, said: “We are local organisation run purely by volunteers. We work Fridays through to Mondays.

Some of the collected food

“We collect food from a range of organisations including from some of the local supermarkets. This food is sometimes close to its best before date, but we also get fresh chicken from Avara Foods, the local chicken producers.

“We never know what we are going to get, but on Monday's for a small donation of £2.50, we provide a bag of food for people.

Volunteers at Newport Food & Save

“We have hundreds of people come to use each year, and since we have going we must have helped thousands.”

She said that hard work has now been recognised as the group has been nominated for the BBC's Make a Difference Awards.

However, the team will have to wait to find out if they have won the award.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and awards will be given in each category, across each national and local BBC radio station ahead of ceremonies taking place across the UK in September 2025.