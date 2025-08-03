Blue plaque unveiled at Newport community building in memory of woman who helped saved it
A blue plaque has been unveiled on a community building in Newport, in memory of the woman who helped save it 40 years ago.
By Megan Jones
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the opening of Cosy Hall for the Newport community, a blue plaque has been installed on the building.
As well as noting the history of the building, the plaque pays homage to community champion - Susan Miles MBE.
Sue, who was 75 when she died last year, was awarded the MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2006 for her services to the community.