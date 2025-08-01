Developer finds ‘transition period’ loophole to drop Newport electric car chargers rule

Developer Bloor Homes told planners that it did not have to put the electric car charging systems in the development site near Station Road because it fell in a legal ‘transition period’.

The plans

An official with the Tamworth-based developer wrote that a condition requiring it to install an electric car charging facility on any dwelling with on plot parking “should not have been applied”.

“There is no requirement to provide EV charging on our Newport site.

“The regulation change did come into force on June 15, 2022, however, there was a transition period for sites that had already started.”

The official wrote that a plot on the site had its foundations inspected on August 25, 2022 which was “well before the end of the transition period”.

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council accepted that they would have to remove the condition.

They accepted evidence from a National House Building Council inspection schedule that showed plot two had its foundations inspected before the end of the transition period.

Planners wrote in their decision this week that even though there is no condition requiring it, the developer is providing some plots with charging points.

They wrote: “It is understood that the developer are delivering some plots with EV charging points however, the local planning authority have no planning policy basis to carry forward this requirement based on the adopted Telford and Wrekin Local Plan.

“As such, and based on the information submitted, the condition has been removed.”