'A very beneficial improvement' - Newport micro-pub granted permission for changes to listed building

Landlord Darren Wood opened the Stag & Scotch Micropub on the High Street in December before lodging a retrospective application for changes to the Grade II listed building in March.

The business applied for the change of use of the former shop unit, as well as painting and renovation of the front of the building in "muted and traditional" colours, which also included new signage.

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have now given the green light for those changes - adding that the alterations to the building, which was formerly a homeware store and prior to that the home of Newport Sports, would protect the conservation area.

Stag and Scotch, Newport Shropshire

"The previous exterior of the retail shop donned bright teal signage, which is now proposed to be non-illuminated black. Officers consider this to be a very beneficial improvement to the listed building," said the report from the council's planning officers.