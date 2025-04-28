Trial of woman accused of murdering her former husband in Newport is delayed
The trial of a woman accused of murdering her ex-husband in Newport has been delayed.
Amy Pugh, aged 34 and of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, has denied murdering Mr Kyle Pugh who was 29 when he died in March 2022.
Mr Pugh died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford surrounded by his family on March 23, 2022.
He died the day after police were called to a property on Aston Drive, Newport.