Men urged to get prostate health checked with pain-free test in Newport

On Friday, April 11, around 400 men had the health of their prostates checked when PSA testing returned to Newport.

The testing events are hosted by Gnosall & Newport Lions Club, and involve a simple, quick and pain-free blood test which can detect the early signs of prostate cancer.

More than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in the UK and the disease kills around 12,000 men annually. One in eight of all men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

The last PSA event at Cosy Hall, Newport. Photo: Paul Quinn

Lions Clubs have been at the forefront of making the tests available in local communities and run similar events elsewhere in the county and the UK.

In PSA testing, red and amber letter results indicate elevated PSA levels, suggesting potential prostate issues and prompting further investigation. After the last event, 33 red letters and 48 amber letters were issued to participants.

The next PSA test event will be held at Cosy Hall on Water Lane in Newport, on Friday, May 23 from 6pm to 9pm.

Booking is essential for the prostate screening events: men over the age of 40 can book their PSA tests for slots between 6pm and 9pm for £15 at mypsatests.org.uk.