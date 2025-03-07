Newport shed fire was 'arson' say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze in Vineyard Road, Newport just after 4am on Friday (March 7).

A spokesperson said a shed had been "completely destroyed by fire".

West Mercia Police said officers are treating the fire as arson.

A spokesperson said: ""We received a call around 4.40am asking for officers to attend a shed fire outside a property on Vineyard Road, Newport.

"The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing."