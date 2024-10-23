Telford man, 36, charged after Newport wheelbarrow theft
A 36-year-old man from Telford has been charged with multiple offences following a theft in Newport.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luke Austin, 36, of Chapel Green in Lightmoor, Telford has been charged with multiple offences following a theft in Newport on Monday, October 21.
Earlier this week, police said officers had received a report of a burglary at a store in Chetwynd End.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Around 11.05pm last night (Monday 21 October) police received a report of a burglary at a store in Chetwynd End.