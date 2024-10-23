Shropshire Star
Telford man, 36, charged after Newport wheelbarrow theft

A 36-year-old man from Telford has been charged with multiple offences following a theft in Newport.

By Megan Jones
Published

Luke Austin, 36, of Chapel Green in Lightmoor, Telford has been charged with multiple offences following a theft in Newport on Monday, October 21.

Earlier this week, police said officers had received a report of a burglary at a store in Chetwynd End.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Around 11.05pm last night (Monday 21 October) police received a report of a burglary at a store in Chetwynd End.

