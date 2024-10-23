Telford man, 36, charged after Newport wheelbarrow theft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Luke Austin, 36, of Chapel Green in Lightmoor, Telford has been charged with multiple offences following a theft in Newport on Monday, October 21.

Earlier this week, police said officers had received a report of a burglary at a store in Chetwynd End.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Around 11.05pm last night (Monday 21 October) police received a report of a burglary at a store in Chetwynd End.