Police investigating after high street store ram-raided in the early hours

West Mercia Police are working to locate those responsible for a burglary at Boots on Newport High Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident, which happened at around 3.45am, saw a vehicle drive into the front of the store to gain access to the store.

Officers say enquiries are currently on-going to identify and locate suspects.

Boots have been approached for comment.