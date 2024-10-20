Firefighters rush to Newport Rugby Club after fire within catering van

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.46am today (October 20) reporting the incident at Newport Rugby Football Club on Forton Road.

Two fire crews were sent from Newport and Wellington fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire is reported to have been within a grill pan of a catering van at the rugby club, and was extinguished prior to the fire service's arrival.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to make the scene safe.

The incident concluded at 12.08pm.