'Why are people so cruel?' Anger after rabbits dumped in car park 'literally at death's door'

Lynne Looker-Revell, who runs Newport Dog Park near the town with her husband, said they discovered the rabbits on Sunday afternoon.

The rabbits after they were rescued from the car park

She said: “My husband was down there doing some maintenance when he called to say he spotted what he thought was wild rabbits, but when I went down there I realised they were pets.

“They were just loose, running about, so we spent around three hours climbing through nettles and thorny hedges to rescue them. We found 11 and hope we got them all.

“I really do not understand the mindset of some people. Why are they so cruel? They could have just knocked on the door instead of just dumping them.”

She said some of the rabbits were only kits, and appeared to be very thin.

“We contacted Honey Bun Haven Rabbit Rescue who were very concerned for the rabbits' health especially the two baby rabbits who were devastatingly thin. They came to give them a health check and have now taken the rabbits.

“Thankfully it appears that the baby rabbits are okay so far but we are waiting for an update."

In a Facebook update the Telford rabbit charity said: “One of these babies are literally at deaths door and we will be giving round-the-clock care, to do our best at keeping her alive and stable.

“There are two very young babies, a little girl and a little boy - the girl literally being skin and bone weighing just 572 grams. The boy is not far behind but doing much better weighing 849 grams.

“She absolutely would not have made the night, but hopefully we’ve got to her in time.

“At least one of these girls have blood in their urine unfortunately too. The other babies are skinny but are eating like crazy.

“Most importantly they are safe, have full bellies and are hydrated. We can’t emphasise how much we need your support right now. We need donations for vets' bills and we need food.”

The rescue charity is appealing for donations to help. Anybody interested should visit their Facebook page.