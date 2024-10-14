Shropshire Star
Van passenger taken to hospital with 'potentially serious' injuries after Shropshire crash near Newport

A passenger has been taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' following a crash involving a tractor and a van.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated

Emergency services scrambled to Abbey Road, Lilleshall, Newport on Monday afternoon following calls at 2.10pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.34pm by the fire service to reports of a road traffic collision involving a van and a tractor on Abbey Road, Lilleshall, Newport.

"One ambulance attended the scene. A passenger from the van, a man, suffered potentially serious injuries in the collision. He was stabilised on scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further care."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said; "We were called to Abbey Road in Lilleshall at around 2.15pm today following a two-vehicle collision. One person was treated by the ambulance service. No arrests have been made."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Wellington to the scene to make the vehicles safe.

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service said; "One tractor and one private car were involved in collision. Casualties now in the care of ambulance service."

The fire crews sent their stop message at 3.01pm.

