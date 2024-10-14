Van passenger taken to hospital with 'potentially serious' injuries after Shropshire crash near Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services scrambled to Abbey Road, Lilleshall, Newport on Monday afternoon following calls at 2.10pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.34pm by the fire service to reports of a road traffic collision involving a van and a tractor on Abbey Road, Lilleshall, Newport.

"One ambulance attended the scene. A passenger from the van, a man, suffered potentially serious injuries in the collision. He was stabilised on scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further care."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said; "We were called to Abbey Road in Lilleshall at around 2.15pm today following a two-vehicle collision. One person was treated by the ambulance service. No arrests have been made."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Wellington to the scene to make the vehicles safe.

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service said; "One tractor and one private car were involved in collision. Casualties now in the care of ambulance service."

The fire crews sent their stop message at 3.01pm.