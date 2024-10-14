Did you feel the earth move? Mini-earthquake recorded on Shropshire/Staffordshire border
Scientists say a small earthquake was recorded on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.
By David Tooley
The British Geological Survey instruments recorded a 0.8 magnitude quake two kilometres under a rural site at Outwoods, near Newport.
They say it happened at 11.56am on Friday, October 11.
It is one of many such mini-quakes recorded across the UK every year.
The scientists ask for people to record whether they felt anything or not because it all helps their research.
You can record information on the BGS website.