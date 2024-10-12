Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The blaze, which has destroyed the bungalow on Broomfield Road, Newport, was first reported to the fire service at around 1.20am.

Three fire crews went to tackle the blaze, with neighbours telling how a woman living in the property had managed to get herself out of the burning building before the fire service arrived.

They added that she had been taken to hospital for treatment following the fire.

One man told how the 'neighbours had been brilliant' in helping amid the terrifying incident.

The scene of the fire on Broomfield Road.

Others living on the street said they had slept through the fire, which also looks to have damaged the neighbouring property.

The fire service and a gas utilities van from Cadent remained at the scene at around noon today, leaving shortly after.

The scene of the fire on Broomfield Road.

The extent of the damage is visible from the street, with the entire roof of the home destroyed by the blaze – with only the charred wooden support frame remaining.

Part of the roof joining the neighbouring property is covered with tarpaulin weighted down with roof tiles.

The scene of the fire on Broomfield Road.

Firefighters were said to have worn breathing apparatus as they tackled the fire, which had taken hold throughout the property.

There is no official comment yet on the cause of the blaze, with fire officers at the scene declining to comment.

The scene of the fire on Broomfield Road.

An earlier update from Amber Watch Wellington, which attended the incident, said: "Amber Watch alerted along with wholetime colleagues from Telford and Wellington at 01:13 to reports of a house fire, persons reported in the Newport area.

"On arrival, smoke was seen issuing from the property with 1x female who had managed to get herself out of the affected property. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire with several firefighters being committed wearing BA, before requesting the ALP to attend in order to inspect the roof of the property and damp down as required.

"1x female casualty and 1x male casualty (from neighbouring property) in care of ambulance service.

"We wish both a very speedy recovery!"