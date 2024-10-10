Grade II listed Newport barn conversion with planning permission on the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Old Coach House in Tibberton, Newport, boasts exposed timbers, vaulted ceilings and cosy living, and has hit the market for offers in the region of £685,000 with Nick Tart Estate Agents.

The barn conversion comes with full planning permission to convert existing garages and a store into a dwelling with separate vehicular access, a garden and septic tank. The planning permission expires next year on May 10, and the listing adds that there is also an opportunity for buyers to purchase additional land.

The Old Coach House in Tibberton, Newport

The four-bedroom property is approached by a gated driveway that features ample parking for several vehicles. To the side of the driveway is the two garages and a store that have permission to be converted into a dwelling. The store boasts access to a side garden while an extensive and private rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a variety of mature shrubs and trees.

Permission to convert garages and a store room

The Old Coach House's entrance hall features "floor to ceiling windows" and a bespoke oak staircase rising to the first floor.

Inside The Old Coach House

A sitting room offers views out onto the gardens, likewise to a conservatory, and an exposed brick fireplace with a wood burning stove.

Inside The Old Coach House

Meanwhile, upstairs is a master bedroom and large double bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and walk-in dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

The galleried landing also features windows overlooking the driveway to the front.

Inside The Old Coach House

The listing says: "The Old Coach House is a Grade II listed barn conversion positioned within a rural location and benefits from an extensive private rear garden. Accommodation is spacious and well proportioned offering a flexible layout for family living and/or multi-generational living. The Old Coach House boasts exposed timbers, vaulted ceilings and a bespoke oak staircase leading to a galleried landing."

Extensive gardens

