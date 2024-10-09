Work set to begin on new £20m retirement community off A41 in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A large retirement community, made up of 61 apartments and 15 bungalows, will soon be built on land off the A41 in Newport.

The development, which will be located opposite the Mere Park Garden Centre, was first given the green light by Telford & Wrekin Council back in 2014.

The site of the new £20m retirement community in Newport

The ten-year-old plans included two phases, the first - a 111 residential development - has now been completed but the phase two retirement community remains undeveloped.

Earlier this year, adapted plans by retirement community specialists, Untold Living was given planning permission after it secured a £26.4m loan to support the development.