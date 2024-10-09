Newport town centre road to close for five days for BT work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A road closure order will be in place for five days in Newport town centre at the end of the month so BT Openreach can undertake ducting works.

Work is set to take place from Monday, October 28 until Friday, November 1.

The order covers around 30 metres of Wellington Road in Newport from its junction with Upper Bar.

Wellington Road, Newport. Photo: Google

Telecom ducting pipe is a non-flexible PVC pipe that carries telecom and data cables.

While the road is closed a 2.7-mile diversion will be in place, directing traffic via Upper Bar and Station Road to the Chetwynd Aston Roundabout and along the A41 to Pitchcroft Roundabout.

The order will not apply to vehicles being used to access property within the closure, or for emergency vehicles. Pavement access will also be maintained during the work.

The full order is available to view online at one.network