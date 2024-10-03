Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport has been at the centre of an ongoing row between its owner, Roger Brock of Town Centre Properties, and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Since planning permission was granted to redevelop the site into flats in November 2021, the building has been falling into a worse state of disrepair and the development has never been completed.

Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport, pictured on October 2, 2024

In February 2023, scaffolding that surrounded the Georgian hotel was ordered to be taken down and rebuilt after it was found to be unsafe, but after the court deadline passed, the council stepped in and carried out the necessary work in March. The authority says it carried out further work at the property in October last year ‘to ensure public safety’.

In December, the authority's planning committee agreed to make a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) on the historic property.

Now, what was once a beautiful and grand hotel, is beginning to see nature take over while the two sides remain at loggerheads over its future.