The proposal to build four new homes behind the Gulf Nix Service station on Forton Road in Newport were lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council last month.

Planning permission was originally given for the land over 30 years ago for six four-bedroom homes, but was updated and renewed in 2003.

The land has now been split into two however, and three new homes on part of the land are currently under construction.

Staffordshire-based MAG Developments Ltd want to build four more two-bedroom properties on the plot, which had until recently been used as a paddock for second-hand sales.