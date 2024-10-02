'Pop-up frustration' sparks hunt for permanent parish council base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a recent meeting at Lilleshall Parish Council, Councillor Bob Taylor spoke about the council’s aspiration to have somewhere that will enhance the current conditions and address the frustration with having a ‘pop-up office’.

“Copies of plans to build a parish office on the side of Lilleshall Cricket Club had been previously circulated to members for their consideration,” reads the minutes.

“Members discussed the issues in much detail and unanimously agreed the financial implications in providing an office at the cricket club were not achievable in the current financial climate.”

At the meeting, Councillor Carol Binnington proposed an alternative option that the parish council have a more permanent agreement to use the Hillside Meeting Room, which is adjacent to Lilleshall Memorial Hall.

This, she said, should allow the council to provide proper desks for staff and improve privacy and security for both staff and users.

Wendy Tonge, the parish council clerk, agreed to send a formal request to the chairman of the Memorial Hall Committee for consideration.