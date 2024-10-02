Chance to switch on Newport lights as annual Christmas card competition returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newport Town Council's annual Christmas card competition has officially reopened.

Sponsored by Robert Nicholas Financial Advisors and BOD Newport, the competition is open to primary school aged children living in or attending school within the parish of Newport.

Children can design and decorate the card in any way they like and that will best showcase their view on the festivities.

The winning entries from each category will be printed for use as the mayor's official 2024 Christmas cards, and the overall winner will be invited to switch on the town's Christmas lights in late November.

The winners from each category will also receive a family ticket to see NOVA Panto’s Cinderella in February half-term and all entries will be displayed in the Newport Town Council window.

A spokesperson for Newport Town Council said: "[We] would love for all the children living in or going to primary school in Newport to get involved and we are looking forward to seeing some amazing creations again this year!"

All entries should arrive at The Guildhall on High Street, Newport by Friday, November 8.

Full rules are available online at newportshropshire-tc.gov.uk and displayed on posters around the town in the upcoming weeks.