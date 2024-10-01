'We've got pride in our whole town!' Litter-pickers celebrate 11 years of keeping Newport tidy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newport Community Litter Pickers began regular picks around the town back in 2013.

The brainchild of Newport councillor, Peter Scott, the group was formed after complaints began mounting about the amount of litter on Shuker Fields.

Since then, they have met regularly on the streets, parks and playing fields of the town to pick up litter and keep it looking tidy.

Over the last 11 years, Councillor Scott said the state of the town has "improved massively" and he now believes Newport is the "tidiest town in the county".

The joy of picking seems to have caught on in the town, with many residents now joining in the tidying spirit.

He said: "We're a community litter pick so we invite anyone to come along to join us. Not only do we litter pick in the area but we have lots of individuals and their families that now go out on their own that all work to make Newport a much tidier place.

"When we started, it was to do with getting all the long-standing litter that had been around for years. Once we cleared that, it became a lot easier. People from outside of town will tell us that Newport is the tidiest town in Shropshire.

"They talk about 'pride in our high street' - we've got pride in our whole town - that's what we'll continue to do."

The group meet monthly, as well as the odd ad-hoc pick to help out following special events. More information is available on their Facebook page: Newport Shropshire Community Litter Pickers.