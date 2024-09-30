Ambulance and firefighters sent to late night A41 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident at Sambrook involved one car, with the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service being alerted at around 11.25pm.

One crew from Newport attended the scene, along with the police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The fire service reported that the crash had involved one vehicle and no-one was trapped.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a single-vehicle RTC on the A41 at 11.03pm last night, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was already out of the car.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."