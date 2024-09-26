Police encourage businesses to sign up to free crime-fighting tool to help tackle shoplifters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PC Rich Edward from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team and Sian Thomas, Rural and Business Officer, have been visiting retailers in Newport to sign them up to the ‘DISC’ system.

DISC is a web and app based system that retailers can use to to share amongst themselves recent information and images of those involved or suspected in thefts from their store.

The sharing of this information allows retailers on the DISC system to be observant to offenders, patterns of offending and other relevant information which helps reduce instances of retail crime.

Newport town centre

DISC also allows the Police to engage with retailers and to share certain relevant information with them, including images of local offenders and other information which will assist businesses in identifying prolific shoplifters in their store.

The system will also be rolled out to licensed premises in Newport, so as well as assisting retailers, DISC will support licensed premises to reduce instances of alcohol related anti-social behaviour and violence.

Newport's access has been fully funded for the next 12 months by Councillor Peter Scott, who last year warned that the "gloves are off" after reporting some businesses in the town are being targeted by shoplifters three or four times a day.