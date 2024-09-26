Bargain Hunt expert set for Newport visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Antique expert, Thomas Forrester, is best known for his work on BBC programmes including Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

In addition to his television roles, Thomas is a director and co-owner of Special Auction Services in Newbury where he offers valuation advice to clients.

Now, the well-known auctioneer is set to visit Newport for 'An afternoon with Thomas Forrester'.

Thomas will be talking about his life as an on-and-off-screen expert, and guests are encouraged to bring an heirloom or 'bargain buy' to be in with a chance of being randomly selected for an appraisal.

He will also lead an auction for a hamper full of local produce.

The event will take place at Cosy Hall on Water Lane on Saturday, October 19 from 2pm until 4pm.

Tickets are £15, and available to buy from Bobby's Bistro or Heartful Home in Newport Market.

Alternatively, email info@newporthistorysociety.org or phone Linda on 07765490359.