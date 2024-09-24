School gets permission for new artificial pitch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Burton Borough School in Newport say the provision of a 3G pitch will provide increase use compared to the existing grass field, which will benefit not only the school but local football clubs, partner organisations and other sports clubs in the area.

“In accordance with The Football Association’s (FA) current technical guidance, the aspiration is to introduce multiple pitch markings to gain the maximum football developmental outcomes and benefit from the site footprint,” said Michael Eastman, a consultant at Surfacing Standards Limited, who was acting as the school’s agent.

“The proposed Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) will replace an existing grassed pitch with better quality provision, thereby providing access to greater quantity of provision in a suitable location and supported by effective and appropriate management arrangements; whilst implementing best practice construction techniques to minimise waste and pollution.”

The plans also include perimeter fencing, hardstanding areas, a storage container, floodlights, and an access footpath.

It gained plenty of support from local residents and sports clubs, as well and Newport Town Council.

“A sports facility that the school and community can use would be very welcome in Newport,” said Catherine Willetts, of Newport Girls Football Club.

“Current grass pitches get easily waterlogged, so this would provide a very good option. Floodlights would be very welcome as local football teams that I am involved with have to travel out of town to be able to secure winter training.

“Keeping the girls and women’s football within the town is more suitable. Many schools in the Telford and Wrekin area appear to have these facilities already.

“They are getting the financial benefit of us using their facilities when it could all be kept more local. I am definitely in support of this facility.”