Top Midlands universities according to prestigious guide - see where Harper Adams ranks

The Sunday Times has released its Good University Guide 2025, offering prospective students a list of the top universities in the UK.

This year, a total of five universities in the Midlands made the top 30 in the national league table, made up of 131 universities.

And it was a record-breaking year for The London School of Economics and Political Science, which took the top spot for the first time in the guide's 31-year history of domestic UK university ranking, followed by the University of St Andrews.

Here is a list of the best to worst universities in the region and how they ranked in the UK, according to The Sunday Times guide.

1. University of Warwick

The University of Warwick. Photo: Google

The University of Warwick took the top spot in the Midlands and ranked ninth nationally.

It was jointly shortlisted with the University of Leicester for The Sunday Times' overall University of the Year 2025.

2. Loughborough University

Loughborough University followed closely behind in second place. It took the tenth spot in the national league table.

The Sunday Times Good University Guide also awarded it Sports University of the Year 2025, with the number of medals who studied and trained at the university achieved by athletes at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics coming in at 35.

3. University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham campus. Photo: Google

The University of Birmingham ranked in third place in the Midlands and 22nd in the list of top universities in the UK.

4. University of Leicester

The University of Leciester. Photo: Google

The University of Leicester came in at number four in the Midlands list and ranked 27th nationally.

It was jointly shortlisted by The Sunday Times Good University Guide for its overall University of the Year, 2025.

It rose seven places this year to rank in the top 30 UK universities.