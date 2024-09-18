Tears of joy as Newport charity café receives cheque for over £20,000 to help fund vital repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Supermarket giant Asda surprised the team at The Hub in Newport with a massive grant of £23,202.

The money is part of the Asda Foundation Investing in Spaces and Places funding which helps grassroots community groups to transform spaces at the heart of their local community.

Asda Donnington Wood store manager Hamel and community champion Jacqueline recently surprised the team at The Hub with a cheque for £23,202 to pay for much-needed repairs and renovations.

The team at The Hub in Newport have been given a grant of £23,202 by the supermarket giant. Photo: Asda

Jacqueline said: "They had applied for funding, but had no idea they’d been successful. We went along on the premise of finding out a bit more about what they do.

"When I brought out the cheque the whole place went silent and then everyone started clapping and cheering. There were some tears too. It's such an amazing amount of money, I was smiling all day."

Town council clerk Jo Reay said the money would be used to replace the building's front and back doors and windows.

This week the café also extended its opening times include Mondays and Tuesdays. It's now open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm.