Emergency services were called to The Spinney, Newport, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday after a woman crashed into the parked vehicle, trapping the man who was beneath it.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were both called to the scene.

An ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 4.57pm to The Spinney, Newport, Shropshire to reports of a collision involving a car and parked car.

"One ambulance attended the scene and arrived to find a man, who had been working under the parked car at the time of the collision, trapped.

"Ambulance staff worked with fire colleagues to release him and he was given treatment on scene for injuries not thought to be serious before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further checks.

"The driver of the car, a woman, was assessed but didn’t require hospital treatment."

An SFRS spokesperson said oxygen first aid was used at the scene, with one crew from Newport leaving the scene shortly after 6pm.