Dog park owners' plan for pet crematorium and chapel of rest rejected despite support from locals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Newport Dog Park, in Moreton near Newport, applied for permission to use one of their buildings as a pet crematorium back in July.

A chapel of rest and a reception building would have also been built on the site if the plans had been approved.

The application stated the new facility would "provide the local community with an in-demand service which allows bereaved pet owners to mourn their pets in a private and peaceful space".