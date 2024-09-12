Town's 'only outside bar' is proving a success even as temperatures take a plunge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hardy customers of the The Swan at Newport have been flocking to the pub's Canalside bar with a promise that outdoor heaters will be installed.

Since it was officially opened at the end of August by Newport mayor Ian Perry, the bar has been busy.

Danielle Davies with Newport mayor Ian Perry. Pictures: The Swan, Newport

It was named Canalside by Tracie Cherrington who won herself a £200 bar tab.

Danielle and Edward Davies took over the roles of landlady and landlord of The Swan during Covid and they have been striving to make it a true community pub providing a 'home from home experience' for their customers.

Pictures: The Swan, Newport

Nestled in Lower Barr at the North end of Newport the historic coaching inn is a traditional, family and dog friendly pub. They put on football on the big screen, host pizza nights and enjoy singers.

It also boasts large gardens log fires and lots of fun, games and laughter. There are also eight guest rooms, all en-suite.

Pictures: The Swan, Newport

Danielle said: “It has done really well so far and has been a huge success and people are really enjoying it.

"I think it was Newport’s best kept secret! People were all talking about it, and asking us to tell them what it was going to be called.

Pictures: The Swan, Newport

"We erected the new signage the night before and kept it covered over until the Big Reveal!

"Alongside this great space, we are now home to Skinny Pig Pizza, creating artisan pizza, crafted with only the freshest ingredients in a wood-fired pizza oven.

"They joined us on the day to celebrate the Grand Opening and the pizzas were so popular they even ran out!"

Pictures: The Swan, Newport

Danielle added: "We have great plans for our fantastic outdoor bar, Courtyard and beer garden, and hope to add heaters and blankets so it can be enjoyed all year round.

"We are looking forward to welcoming everyone for the annual pumpkin carving day, and have exciting plans for Christmas Events. Keep your eye on our Facebook page @theswanatnewport for upcoming events.”

There is even a Dog Bar for your furry friends! Pizzas are served Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4.30pm which the pub hopes will be a big attraction for locally based students.