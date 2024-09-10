Dessert shop owners to serve up final treats as they look to spend more time with family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After three years of serving up sweet treats to residents and visitors, Newport's Pretty Puds has announced it will be closing at the end of November.

A spokesperson for the team announced the closure "with a heavy heart" on social media but said "changes in [their] personal life" meant they were putting "family first".

They added: "Anyone with a small business and a busy family life will understand just how difficult it is to juggle both. We are expecting our first grandchild in September, and would therefore like to dedicate more time to our family.

"We are so incredibly grateful to the lovely customers (and our regulars!) for all of the support you have given us over the last three years - we truly couldn't have done this without you, and we will miss you so much."

While the owners look to move on and announced that the store would be closing on Saturday, November 30, they said that the business would be going up for sale in the coming weeks.

The statement continued: "We have worked so hard these past three years and would love someone to continue in our place."

The business stated that there would be no change to opening hours in the meantime and asked customers to continue to support them during their final weeks.