Newport pizza place plans to stay open until 3am

The former home of Zach's Plaice in Newport was turned into a branch of Domino's earlier this year after the chippy closed its door on over four decades in the town.

Now, the franchise owners have applied to extend their opening hours so they can serve residents until the early hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

An application had gone in earlier this year with Telford & Wrekin's licensing department.

The store is currently open from 11am to 11pm each day, but if the plans are approved it will stay open to customers until 3am on the two evenings.

Plans are currently open for public consultation, which will close on September 29.

The full application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal, using reference number: TWC/2024/0659