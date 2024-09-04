Newport heritage festival to open more 'closed doors' than ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Established in 1994, Heritage Open Days is England's contribution to the European Heritage Days and has since grown into the country's largest community heritage festival.

To celebrate the festivities, dozens of museums and historic properties right here in Shropshire are throwing open their doors to visitors.

In one Shropshire town, more doors than ever are opening up for the festival.

Newport Town Council, in conjunction with St. Nicholas Church, Newport History Society, the Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust and Newport Bell Ringers, are opening four sites to the public on Saturday, September 14.

The four sites are normally closed to the public, but will be opened especially for the event between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

The Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust will be on hand at the Victorian ‘Black Shed’

The Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust will be on hand at the Victorian ‘Black Shed’ on Water Lane car park where they can explain the shed's history and the part it played in the industrial revolution.

St. Nicholas Church Bell Tower will be open with Newport Bell Ringers on hand to show visitors the ropes.

Chapel of Remembrance in Newport Cemetery. Photo: Newport Town Council

And the Grade II listed Guildhall will be open to visitors with volunteers from the Newport History Society along with the Chapel of Remembrance at Newport Cemetery.

The Lichfield Diocesan Mobile Belfry will also be in town for the day and will be located by St. Nicholas Church, opposite the Hub Cafe, and visitors will be able to learn more about bell ringing and even have a go themselves.

All events are free, with booking only required for the tours up St. Nicholas Church Bell Tower. Spaces can be reserved at: tinyurl.com/hru6wwuc