Watch: Drone reveals work behind seven weeks of closures at busy crossroads near town centre

A series of road closures have been in place at the junction of Audley Road, Stafford Road, Water Lane and Stafford Street in Newport since July 22.

Resurfacing work has almost finished at the crossroads, with just a few overnight closures now scheduled.

The final phase of works is set close the area between Monday, September 2 and Tuesday, September 10 between 7pm and 5am.

After almost seven weeks of roadworks and closures, work to improve a busy crossroads in Newport is coming to an end

New drone footage and photographs have revealed the scale of the work at the site and provide a birds-eye view of the historic market town.

The works are being delivered as part of Telford & Wrekin's Council’s investment programme to ‘Protect, Care and Invest to create a better borough’.

The final phase of works is set close the area overnight next week

Over four years, £40m is being invested, with the ‘Pride in our Community’ Highways Capital Programme set to deliver improvements to infrastructure including roads, footpaths, sustainable transport, road safety, street furniture, drains and structures.

Between this year and next, the council is investing £9m to deliver a number of improvement schemes across the borough.

Balfour Beatty are the lead delivering this work in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, those with questions or queries relating to this scheme are asked to contact TelfordHighways@balfourbeatty.com