Work progressing on new A442 roundabout for housing estate on former creamery site

Developer Shropshire Homes is currently working on installing a new roundabout as part of works to build a further 55 homes on the site of a former factory in Crudgington.

Dairy Crest, which makes Cathedral City and Clover, closed the factory in 2015.

Over 100 homes have already been built at the former creamery off the A442, with construction underway on another 55 after permission was granted in July last year for the third stage of the development.

Roadworks in the area began in February, with temporary traffic lights being installed in early June.

The new Crudgington Roundabout on the A442/B5062

For the moment it looks like the lights are set to be in place until November 24, but roadworks in the area could continue until mid-December.

Telford & Wrekin Council said work on the junction is "progressing well" and is on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place since early June

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: “The new roundabout at Crudgington is being funded and installed by developers as part of the work to build new housing on the former creamery site.

"Creating the new interchange, using some of the land that was previously occupied by the creamery, will help to safely manage current and future traffic levels at this busy road junction, and work is progressing well and on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.”

More details about the roadworks, and others in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are available to view online at one.network