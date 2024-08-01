'There is no excuse': Newport councillor calls for borough-wide campaign to tackle dog waste

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Peter Scott has long been calling for more to be done to tackle "irresponsible dog owners" who are failing to pick up after their four-legged friends.

The Newport councillor first launched an anti-dog poo campaign back in 2016 after finding a whopping 136 'instances' behind houses on Wrekin Avenue in the town.

While he said numbers had declined, they were back on the rise, and he was calling for a borough-wide campaign to highlight the negative effects.