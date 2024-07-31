In pictures: Shropshire's Girl Guides reunite for first county camp in five years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After delays caused by the pandemic, Shropshire's Girl Guides gathered for their first county camp since 2019 at Chetwynd Deer Park near Newport.

The five day event has seen over 550 Girl Guides and their leaders camp out under the stars and take part in activities including rock climbing, canoeing and crafts.

On Sunday, over 700 girls were on site, when Guides were joined by the Rainbows and Brownies.

Shropshire Girl Guides Country Camp held at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport

Communications advisor, Bryony Groom explained: "We're having an amazing time and we've lucked out on this weather.

"They're getting to try new activities that they've never done before a lot of them and a lot of them have never been away from home in this kind of environment.

Shropshire Girl Guides Country Camp held at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport

Shropshire Girl Guides Country Camp held at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport

"We have quite a lot of girls who've never camped before and which is quite nice for them to get that experience.

"It's kind of like gentle camping because they've got all their food provided. They don't have to cook it to start with and we're not too far from home as well if they ever did need to pop home."

Shropshire Girl Guides Country Camp held at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport

Shropshire Girl Guides Country Camp held at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport

The Guide Association was established in 1909 thanks to the efforts of many intrepid girls who refused to accept that scouting was 'just for boys'.

Later, Girlguiding members were making important contributions to the First World War effort – growing food, acting as messengers for government organisations and working in hospitals, factories and soup kitchens.

Shropshire Girl Guides Country Camp held at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport

Shropshire Girl Guides Country Camp held at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport

Over 100 years later, thousands of girls and young women around the country continue to be inspired and empowered thanks to the organisation.