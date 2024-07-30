Reopening date and changes revealed for refurbished Aldi store closed for two weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for its Newport branch when it re-opens to customers this week.

The Aldi supermarket, off Audley Avenue, has been closed since July 14.

The transformation of the 1,254 square metre store is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores and services across the UK and is reportedly based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

According to the company, the store will reopen with more space and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section.

Newport Aldi

There's also a slightly new layout, including bread and cakes being moved to the last aisle with the aim of stopping the goods getting squashed under shopping.

New 'easy-to-browse' freezers have also been added to the store.

Store manager, Camila Andrade, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The store will reopen on Thursday, August 1 at 8am.