Two fire crews sent to kitchen fire at home near Newport

The incident happened at Stockton at around 9.30am in the kitchen of the property.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: "At 9.31am on Saturday, July 20, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'property fire' in Newport. Fire in ground floor kitchen of property that has been extinguished by fire service personnel."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and an operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to deal with the incident.