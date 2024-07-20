Councillors to push to get Newport sites Green Flag recognition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate action, the environment, heritage and visitor economy, confirmed that a joint submission would be made for the canal and Victoria Park.

However, Norbury Park would not be included at this stage, she said, as it would create too big an area.

“Newport Canal is a very important site for the borough and I know that it is really highly-valued by the local community,” said Councillor Healy.

“It is now a Site of Special Scientific Interest and this recognises its high importance in nature conservation.”

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Councillor Healy was responding to a question from Councillor Peter Scott, ward member for Newport West, who asked if an application would be made, and what the council is doing to ensure everyone is kept healthy.

“Natural England is responsible for monitoring, advising, and issuing consents and assents for any work and the council is responsible for day-to-day maintenance,” said Councillor Healy.

“It has permission from Natural England to carry out grass-cutting and hedge maintenance along the length of the towpath.

“For over 15 years, the council has commissioned a specialist contractor to carry out weed control in late summer and that is all done with the permission of Natural England.

“That is always communicated to the angling clubs and members [councillors] when that happens.

“A few years ago, we had a water environment grant awarded by the Environment Agency for an £88,000 project to manage some of the evasive species in the canal.

“Therefore, the usual annual removal of weed hasn’t been required for the last couple of years. I know things have changed recently and that’s caused concern for local residents.

“A canal is a dynamic environment with many factors contributing to its environmental challenges. Hotter summers create more aquatic growth and heavy rainfall creates more nutrients to the canal which contributes more plant life.

“This situation isn’t unique – it’s happening all across the UK to closed water bodies. So, the council has been working hard with the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water to make sure there’s nothing else.”