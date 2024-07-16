Newport school closes after wet weather ruins plans for sports day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A day of sporting competition was planned for pupils at Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School in Newport on Tuesday, but the wet weather meant most pupils were asked to stay at home.

The annual house athletics event should have seen pupils split up into their five houses and compete in a range of athletics, but the school said the weather meant it would not be "safe or enjoyable" for pupils.

As the event meant there would be no catering on the main school site for the day, school was cancelled for students.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Unfortunately, the weather today is not going to make it safe or enjoyable for house athletics.

"We have a number of buses heading to the stadium and not school, from a number of different areas, plus there will be no catering on the main school site, so to that end we have had to sadly treat the day as if it were a snow day, so there will be no school today.

"It will not be possible at this stage to arrange a day of online lessons, so unfortunately this will mean a day off school. There will be a staff presence on site for those pupils who cannot make other plans, and those pupils need to make their way to the Library on arrival.

"Many apologies for the inconvenience, but we feel overall this is the best course of action."