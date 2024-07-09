Driver clocked speeding at 90mph on residential road in Shropshire town
A vehicle was recently clocked doing an astonishing 90mph in a Shropshire town.
By Paul Rogers
At a community safety hearing held by Newport Town Council, members heard that the incident happened in Stafford Road.
It was mentioned during a report from data obtained from speed indicator devices (SIDs) in the town.
However, it was noted that around 42,000 vehicles use the road and the average speed between April 25 and June 18 was 27mph.