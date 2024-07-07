Town event champions role of its High Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Organised by Newport Town Council on Saturday the idea was to mark the role that the High Street plays in the vibrancy of the area.

The town council was awarded grant funding from Telford & Wrekin Council to put the event on.

A spokesperson for the town council said the High Street has long been the ‘beating heart’ of the Newport community and forms the backdrop to our social life, community activities and is the centrepiece of our civic pride."

Newport High Street Celebration event. In Picture: Arthur Wright, aged 8, from Telford with an Owl from Airborne Falconry.

Newport Town Council is keen to ensure that it stays that way, and to encourage locals to spend locally.

Newport High Street Celebration event..

As well as community stalls, arts, crafts and street entertainment, the town council invited shops and businesses to get involved with ‘specials’ or deals for the event, running an activity or even putting a display or table outside their premises to engage with the residents and shoppers.