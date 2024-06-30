Pirates storm club's treasure hunt run and take prizes home as spoils

Newport and District Running Club's much-loved treasure hunt run has been a regular festive fixture since 2017, and this week a summer edition was held around Newport.

The club's publicity officer Neil Fairbrother said: "The runners were arranged into teams of four (ish), and followed a treasure hunt which took them on an almost 5k course around Chetwynd Aston, Pave Lane and Pitchcroft Lane.

Team Rat

"There were 'refreshment stops' for beverages which had been pre-chosen by each runner, and also for ice lollies, which were necessary given the muggy heat! The course was marshalled by volunteers from the club.

"There were some fun prizes/treasure (mostly chocolate coins, booze etc) for the first team to finish: Team Rat (under 30 minutes!); best team name: Pirates of the Caribbe-Run; best dressed team: Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle of Run; and best dressed runner: Sarah Higginson.

Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle of Run

"After all teams finished and the prizes were awarded, everyone tucked into burgers and chips in the Wheatsheaf pub beer garden."

In all about 24 runners took part, and donations for the event raised £150 for the Newport (Shropshire) Foodbank.